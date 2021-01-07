Flexion Therapeutics to Present at the ICR | Westwicke Investment Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) announced today that Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the ICR | Westwicke Investment Conference. The virtual fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 14, 2021.



To access the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Flexion website at http://ir.flexiontherapeutics.com.