 

Neuronetics to Participate at the 23rd Annual ICR Westwicke Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today announced that Keith Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Furlong, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 23rd Annual ICR Westwicke Conference, and participating in a panel discussion on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

23rd Annual ICR/Westwicke Conference (Presentation & Panel Discussion)
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Presentation Time: 12:15pm

Panel Name: Non-Drug Therapeutics: Devices Changing the Treatment Paradigm
Panel Time: 1:45 - 2:30pm

A live audio webcast of the ICR Westwicke Conference presentation will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at ir.neuronetics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its commercial product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan’s national health insurance. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com.

Investor Contact:

Mark R. Klausner
Westwicke Partners
443-213-0501
ir@neuronetics.com 

Media Contact:

Chelsey Manko
Vault Communications
610-455-2778
cmanko@vaultcommunications.com




