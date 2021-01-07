Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Oxford to PerkinElmer, Inc. for $22.00 in cash per share.

On behalf of Oxford shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.