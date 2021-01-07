Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Updates Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today updated its previously announced Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fourth quarter of $44 million to $55 million that was included within its third quarter earnings presentation on November 5, 2020. Updated Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fourth quarter is now in the range of $64 million to $67 million.

“Our adjusted guidance is predominantly attributable to our specialty carbon black business unit, driven by considerably higher volumes, which rose low-double digits sequentially. We also experienced slightly less seasonality than anticipated in our rubber carbon black business where volumes declined mid-single digits sequentially. We believe both of these trends are an indication that our customers restocked their inventories, to some degree during the quarter, to better manage their supply chains. The temporary nature of restocking combined with broader uncertainties in the economy make it difficult to forecast how demand will develop from here. However, our current order book indicates a strong January and we expect robust demand as the global economy recovers. I want to thank our customers for their partnership and the Orion team for taking quick action in the face of a dynamic market,” said Corning Painter, Orion’s chief executive officer.

The company expects to provide further information regarding its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after the market closes on February 18, 2021. A press release announcing conference call details will be distributed on January 11, 2021.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

