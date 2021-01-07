 

Day One Launch of Collection Sites COVID-19 Testing Site at Town of East Hampton Model of Success

Collection Sites testing centre at the Town of East Hampton’s Town Hall Campus provides meaningful testing services on opening day; represents model of success for proper COVID-19 testing access.

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (formerly “QuestCap Inc.”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce the opening of a new collection site at the Town of East Hampton’s Town Hall Campus was highly successful. This site saw substantial demand for important COVID-19 testing services on the first day of operation and will serve as a replicable model for future site launches across the United States.

Meanginful COVID-19 Testing Services Provide On Opening Day at East Hampton

﻿https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/306433b0-7251-461c ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e864cf68-7a48-42f8 ...

Figure 1 & 2: Images of Line-ups at East Hampton’s Town Hall Campus

With individual sites currently achieving strong sales with 7-day rolling average of 95 tests per day and average test price exceeding US$95 per test, this one site is expected to add to Medivolve’s top-line revenue immediately.

As a reminder, effective yesterday the Company commence trading of its common shares under its new name “Medivolve Inc.” and new ticker “MEDV” on the NEO.

About the East Hampton Collection Site Opening

Local media has also recognized the value of Collection Sites COVID-19 testing centres, covering the launch of the site with an article (view article). Please note this site be a standard walk-up testing site. With a strong location and a town population of over 20,000, this testing site is expected to generate strong sales over the period of operation.

“By partnering with the local municipality, we were able to successfully launch a Collection Site in a short time period and see strong sales on the first day,” says Mr. Tim Shelburn, President of Collection Sites. “We are excited see the success of this approach and will strive to replicate it. We commend the municipality for their forward thinking approach to COVID-19 testing for their constituents.”

The pop-up labs will be managed by Las Vegas based company Collection Sites, LLC and powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com.

