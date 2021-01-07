 

DGAP-Adhoc ADVA Optical Networking SE publishes preliminary results for Q4 2020 and fiscal year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.01.2021, 23:01  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
ADVA Optical Networking SE publishes preliminary results for Q4 2020 and fiscal year 2020

07-Jan-2021 / 23:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc-notification according to article 17 of the market abuse regulation

ADVA Optical Networking SE publishes preliminary results for Q4 2020 and fiscal year 2020

Munich, Germany, January 7, 2021. In preparation of the annual report 2020 of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ISIN: DE0005103006 - FSE: ADV), the preliminary figures of the fourth quarter and the financial year 2020 deviate significantly from both the previous year's figures and the available financial analyst estimates.
For this reason, ADVA Optical Networking SE publishes the following preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the fiscal year 2020.

Preliminary results for Q4 2020

- Preliminary revenues were EUR 140.6 million and down by 7.0% from the year-ago quarter (Q4 2019: EUR 151.1 million)

- The preliminary pro forma operating income of EUR 14.4 million was up by 39.1% compared to Q4 2019 (Q4 2019: EUR 10.3 million)

- The preliminary pro forma operating income margin of 10.2% increased by 3.4 percentage points compared to the year-ago quarter (Q4 2019: 6.8%)

Preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020

- Preliminary revenues were EUR 565.0 million up by 1.5% compared to the previous year (2019: EUR 556.8 million)

- The preliminary pro forma operating income of EUR 33.8 million was up by 36.4% compared to the previous year (2019: EUR 24.8 million)

- The preliminary pro forma operating income margin of 6.0% increased by 1.5 percentage points compared to the previous year (2019: 4.5%)

Any potential differences in the above figures are due to rounding.

As a result of this of this development, revenues were at the lower end of the guidance corridor of EUR 565 to 580 million and the pro forma operating income margin at the top of the guidance corridor of 5% to 6%.

Seite 1 von 3
ADVA Optical Networking Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc ADVA Optical Networking SE publishes preliminary results for Q4 2020 and fiscal year 2020 DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results ADVA Optical Networking SE publishes preliminary results for Q4 2020 and fiscal year 2020 07-Jan-2021 / 23:01 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG gibt Pflichtwandelschuldverschreibung in Höhe von bis zu EUR 5,5 Mio. aus
Savills Immobilien Beratungs-GmbH: Wohninvestmentmarkt Deutschland 2020
DGAP-News: Northern Data übernimmt grünen Rechenzentrumsstandort in Nordschweden
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Die BRAIN-Gruppe kauft Biosun ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac und Bayer arbeiten gemeinsam an COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV
EQS-Adhoc: Information zur beschlossenen Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac and Bayer join forces on COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG issues mandatory convertible bond in the amount of up to EUR 5.5 million
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: Geplanter Beteiligungserwerb an US-Unternehmen Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ...
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
DGAP-News: MorphoSys und Incyte geben die Annahme des Zulassungsantrags für Tafasitamab bei Swissmedic ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für Q4 2020 und das Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
23:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für Q4 2020 und das Geschäftsjahr 2020
17.12.20
StarHub nutzt die Verschlüsselungslösung von ADVA für sichere und leistungsstarke Telekommunikationsdienste
16.12.20
Telefónica Deutschland / O2 nutzt ADVA-Technologie im landesweit ersten Open-RAN-Pilotprojekt
15.12.20
ADVA stellt neue Generation von Synchronisationslösungen für 5G-Netze vor
14.12.20
ADVA erweitert sein führendes, herstellerunabhängiges NFV-Programm
09.12.20
ADVA und Advantech vereinfachen die uCPE-Einführung durch Fernzugriff auf virtuelle Testumgebung

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:26 Uhr
19.244
Adva Optical. Fakten, Daten, Hintergründe für unsere Pusher und Basher