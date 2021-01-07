 

Herbalife Nutrition Enters Baked Goods Category and Introduces Protein Baked Goods Mix Allowing Consumers a New Way To Make High-Protein Goods

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 23:00  |  29   |   |   

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, today launched Protein Baked Goods Mix, officially entering the baked goods category. Specially formulated to be combined with Formula 1 Healthy Meal Nutritional Shake Mix, consumers can now make high-protein and nutritious muffins, waffles, donuts and pancakes offering a new way to consume protein throughout the day to help satisfy hunger and keep weight-management goals on track.

“Daypart offerings have been increasingly growing, and we are excited to enter this space with the introduction of the Protein Baked Goods Mix, a nutritious and convenient way to increase consumers’ protein intake at any time of the day,” said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president, managing director, North America.

Breakfast, once considered the most important meal of the day, is no longer the case, as consumers' consumption habits have shifted in recent years. According to research, half (46%) of consumers enjoy eating breakfast foods at non-traditional times, especially at dinner (56%). The popularity of breakfast foods may be tied to increasing protein-rich options and snacking occasions among millennial consumers.

“We are committed to developing products to help consumers stay on track with their healthy lifestyle goals while offering healthy options like our Protein Baked Goods Mix, packed with protein and key nutrients to help satisfy people’s tastes while adding variety to their meals,” said Dr. Kent Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife Nutrition.

When combined with any flavor of Formula 1, Protein Baked Goods Mix makes a nutrient-dense muffin that is gluten-free, low glycemici, suitable for vegetariansii and people with diabetes,iii and contains:

  • 24 grams of high-quality protein
  • 21 vitamins and minerals
  • 190 calories
  • 5 grams of fiber
  • No artificial sweeteners*i

To make a protein muffin, combine Protein Baked Goods Mix with any Formula 1 Meal Replacement shake flavor in a mug, add water and microwave for 3 minutes. No eggs, no milk needed.

For more baked goods recipes using Protein Baked Goods Mix, including pancakes and waffles, visit Herbalife.com/recipes.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities worldwide.

For more information on nutrition, visit Herbalife.com

_____________________________________

i When combined with Formula 1 that is made with no artificial sweeteners, is Gluten-Free and Low GI.
ii Products do not contain any meat, poultry, fish, seafood, or insects.
iii Herbalife products do not treat diabetes, but diabetics can use them. When prepared with Formula 1.

Herbalife Nutrition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Herbalife Nutrition Enters Baked Goods Category and Introduces Protein Baked Goods Mix Allowing Consumers a New Way To Make High-Protein Goods Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, today launched Protein Baked Goods Mix, officially entering the baked goods category. Specially formulated to be combined with Formula 1 Healthy Meal Nutritional Shake Mix, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
STORE Capital to Participate in the Capital One Securities REIT Conference
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
F5 to Acquire Volterra to Create the First Edge 2.0 Platform for Enterprises and Service Providers
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of CD ...
Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Teva and MedinCell Announce Positive Results for Registration Trial of Investigational ...
New Step in the Veolia Suez Project
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Herbalife Nutrition Joins United Nations Global Compact
04.01.21
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.08.20
3
Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer