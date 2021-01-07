 

Mann Packing Co. Adds Fifth Facility to Lineup of West Coast Operations with Gonzales, CA Opening

Mann Packing Co., Inc. (“Mann”), a subsidiary of Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc., and one of the largest suppliers of packaged vegetables in North America is excited to announce the opening of its new facility in Gonzales, California. Joining a lineup of facilities in Salinas, CA, Chualar, CA, Delhi, CA, and Yuma, AZ, the new fifth facility will allow Mann Packing to grow its business, elevate its existing operations to unprecedented new heights and provide an innovative new space to help the brand continue to meet consumer needs.

The new facility, boasts 130,000 square feet of state-of-the-art production for fruit and vegetables with full-fledged automation, increased capacity and with the ability to continue expanding. In addition, the Gonzales facility holds a variety of features designed to strengthen Mann Packing’s focus on food safety and quality, including its full cold chain from reception of raw material to delivery of finished product to ensure freshness, its improved environmental monitoring program and its updated QMS technology for instant information sharing.

“Our commitment to our customers and consumers is to supply the freshest produce with optimum standards of food safety, quality and a never-ending improvement of our customer service,” said Parker Javid, vice president of sales, Mann. “We are humbled by the families across the country that choose our wholesome vegetables for their dinner tables and do not take that responsibility lightly. With the opening of this safe and innovative facility we are so excited to continue to share with our consumers both new and existing products and continue to build a bright future together with them.”

In addition, the Gonzales facility has a state-of-the-art sanitation and cleaning protocols. Beyond face masks, hair nets and constant hand sanitation, the new facility has separate processing and raw material areas. Additionally, the facility also boasts a 260-foot-tall wind turbine to help Mann continue its mission of sustainable processing. Wash water from the facility will also be reclaimed into industrial waste systems for use on local golf courses and city landscaping.

The Gonzales facility is important for Mann Packing as it continues to expand upon its innovation processing and will produce everything from MANN family-favorite slaws to gourmet vegetables and new veggie sides, including its award-winning lineup of BROCCOLINI baby broccoli, CAULILINI baby cauliflower and NOURISH BOWL salads. Additionally, Mann now grows its famed product line to include fresh-cut fruit, making Gonzales the only facility in the valley that processes both fruit and vegetables

The MANN brand has been a symbol of produce innovation during the last 80 years. Now, as a part of Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc., Mann Packing Co. will continue to delight shoppers with wholesome, innovative and delicious products.

For more information on Mann Packing, including where to find its products, visit veggiesmadeeasy.com. For recipes and more, visit the company’s social media channels including, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

ABOUT MANN PACKING CO., INC.

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Salinas, CA, Mann Packing Company is one of the largest suppliers of western vegetables, BROCCOLINI baby broccoli and sugar snap peas in North America. In 2018, Mann’s was acquired by Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. Today, operating as the Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable division, Mann’s continues to lead the way in product innovation. Mann’s is consistently vigilant in food safety, employee wellness and quality assurance, making for one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

ABOUT DEL MONTE FRESH PRODUCE N.A., INC.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. is one of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. markets its products in North America under the Del Monte brand (as well as other brands) used under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc., a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 125 years. Del Monte Fresh N.A., Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.

