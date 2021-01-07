 

Globalstar Announces Nokia Deployment Over Licensed Band 53 at Port of Seattle

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) (“Globalstar” or the “Company”) today announced that business partner Nokia has entered into an agreement with Tideworks Technology, to deploy Globalstar’s Band 53 spectrum at the Port of Seattle, Terminal 5. This deployment marks the second collaboration between Globalstar and Nokia at a United States Port.

Jay Monroe, Executive Chairman of Globalstar, commented, “We are excited to be a part of this opportunity with Tideworks and Nokia. Band 53 offers partners secure and reliable connectivity in any environment. Utilizing the band allows customers to deploy considerably less access points than when relying on Wi-Fi leading to superior security, performance and long-term value.”

Globalstar has worked to develop the Band 53 ecosystem with a group of priority partners like Nokia. Globalstar’s Band 53 is a prime mid-band spectrum resource that we offer to our partners for deployment with customers that otherwise would not have access to the benefits of licensed spectrum. The combination of Nokia’s global reach and Globalstar’s Band 53 terrestrial authorizations in multiple countries around the globe present an exciting opportunity for secure wireless solutions.

About Globalstar, Inc.
 Globalstar is a leading provider of customizable Satellite IoT Solutions for customers around the world in industries such as oil and gas, transportation, emergency management, government, maritime and outdoor recreation. A pioneer of mobile satellite voice and data services, Globalstar solutions connect people to their devices and allow businesses to streamline operations providing safety and communication and enabling mobile assets to be monitored remotely via the Globalstar Satellite Network. The Company's Commercial IoT product portfolio includes industry-acclaimed SmartOne asset tracking products, Commercial IoT satellite transmitters and the SPOT product line for personal safety, messaging and emergency response, all supported on SPOT My Globalstar, a robust cloud-based enhanced mapping solution. Completing the satellite product suite are Duplex satellite data modems, the innovative Sat-Fi2 Satellite Wi-Fi Hotspot, and Sat-Fi2 Remote Antenna Station with all product solutions offering a variety of data service plans. Learn more at Globalstar.com.



