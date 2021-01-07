 

ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Completion of Private Placement with ZeU Technologies Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQB: IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and promising junior resources companies, is pleased to announce that it has acquired 600,000 units (the “Units”) of ZeU Technologies Inc. (“ZeU”) at a price of $0.25 per Unit. In consideration, the Company has issued an aggregate of 185,185 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.81 per common share (the “Offering”). Each Unit of ZeU consists of one common share (the “Share”) of ZeU and one share purchase warrant (the “Warrant”) of ZeU, with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of C$0.35 for a period of two years following the date of issuance.

All securities issued and issuable in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on May 8, 2021.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:
Gerry Feldman, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Feldman@threedcap.com
Phone: 416-941-8900 ext 106

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.




