 

Cadence Bancorporation Announces Select Estimated Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Information

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) (“Cadence”) expects to recognize a meaningful change in the timing of recognition of hedge revenue into current earnings as a result of a LIBOR hedge determined to be partially ineffective under hedge accounting. The Company is in the process of refining its related estimates, but currently expects between $165 million and $175 million (pre-tax) of incremental hedge revenue to be recognized in fourth quarter 2020 as discussed further in this release.

Preliminary Credit Metrics

Cadence also expects to report overall improvement in its credit metrics for the fourth quarter of 2020, including:

  • Nonperforming loans are expected to decline between $45 million and $50 million, or approximately 25% from $189 million at September 30, 2020.
  • Criticized loans are expected to decline between $215 million and $225 million, or approximately 20% from $1.083 billion at September 30, 2020.
  • Fourth quarter 2020 expected net charge-offs are estimated between $20 million and $25 million.
  • Projected allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans is not anticipated to change materially from the 2.86% ratio at September 30, 2020.
  • The fourth quarter 2020 provision for loan losses is currently expected to be less than $10 million.

Capital Ratios and Capital Planning

As a result of the estimated material increase in net income from the incremental hedge revenue and preliminary projected improvements in credit metrics, all regulatory capital ratios are expected to increase from their already strong, well-capitalized position. While acknowledging the ongoing COVID-19 threat and resultant economic uncertainties, Cadence is evaluating various capital actions including potential increased dividends, resumption of its share repurchase program and repayment of callable and maturing debt, all of which are subject to required Board and regulatory approvals and/or non-objections. Management anticipates discussing these options further during its fourth quarter earnings announcement.

Hedge Effectiveness and Acceleration of Income Reclassification

In February 2019, Cadence executed a five-year $4.0 billion notional collar on one-month LIBOR loans designed to protect earnings in a down-rate environment. On March 6, 2020, Cadence terminated the collar, resulting in a “locked-in” gain of $261 million, initially recognized in Other Comprehensive Income (“OCI”). Based on hedge accounting, that gain was forecast to reclass out of OCI and into interest income over the remaining term of the hedge based on a continuing expectation of an adequate level of hedge-eligible loans. Hedge-eligible loans are 1-month LIBOR loans that either have no interest rate floor or have not reached their floor rate.

