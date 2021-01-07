Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces the Confirmation of the Special Year-End Dividend and the Declaration of January, February, and March Monthly Cash Dividends

The special year-end dividend recognizes that the annual income generated in 2020 exceeded the regular dividends. Accordingly, a special year-end dividend is being made to distribute all of the Corporation’s net income earned in 2020. The special dividend is not indicative of future performance by the Corporation.

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: FC) is pleased to confirm that its board of directors has formally declared the previously announced special year-end dividend of $0.008 per common share. The regular December 2020 dividend and the special year-end dividend, totalling $0.086 per common share, are payable on January 15, 2021 to holders of common shares of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.

Total dividends paid to holders of common shares in 2020, including the December and special year-end dividends, amounted to $0.944 per common share.

The Corporation is also pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared monthly cash dividends of $0.078 per common share (subject to adjustment in the discretion of the board of directors) payable on such dates as are set out below to holders of common shares of record at the close of business on each date as follows:

Record Date Dividend Payment Date January 31, 2021 February 15, 2021 February 28, 2021 March 15, 2021 March 31, 2021 April 15, 2021

The Corporation has in place a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) and Share Purchase Plan (“Plan”) that is available to its shareholders. Shareholders are reminded that they can participate in the Corporation’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan and Share Purchase Plan. Participant shareholders pay no commission for common shares issued from treasury.



DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN (DRIP)

The DRIP allows participants to have their monthly cash dividends reinvested in additional common shares of the Corporation. A 3% discount will only apply if the weighted average trading price, calculated during the five trading days immediately preceding each dividend payment date, is higher than $14.10.

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

Once registered with the DRIP, participants have the right to purchase additional common shares, totaling no greater than $12,000 per year and no less than $250 per month.