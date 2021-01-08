Adamas to Present at Upcoming ICR Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced that Neil F. McFarlane, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the ICR Conference 2021, being held January 11-14, 2021.



The fireside chat will be webcast live on January 14, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the investor relations section of the Adamas website at http://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations. The replay will be available for 30 days.