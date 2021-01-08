Financial Calendar 2021
Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2021-01-08 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK & Oslo Stock Exchange: ATLA NOK) hereby announces the financial calendar for 2021 with the following dates:
- Wednesday 31st March: Annual Accounts 2020 to be issued.
- Friday 30th April: Annual General Meeting.
- Monday 31st May: 1st Quarter 2021 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.
- Tuesday 31st August: 2nd Quarter 2021 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.
- Tuesday 30th November: 3rd Quarter 2021 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.
Atlantic Petroleum in brief:
Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company has subsidiaries in UK and Ireland. Atlantic Petroleum’s existing shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen and on Oslo Stock Exchange.
Further Details:
Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, CEO (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.
Announcement no.2/2021
Issued 8-1-2021
P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 8
P.O. Box 1228
FO-110 Tórshavn
Faroe Islands
Website: www.petroleum.fo
Atlantic Petroleum P/F Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare