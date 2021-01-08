 

Financial Calendar 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 00:21  |  51   |   |   

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2021-01-08 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK & Oslo Stock Exchange: ATLA NOK) hereby announces the financial calendar for 2021 with the following dates:

  • Wednesday 31st March: Annual Accounts 2020 to be issued.
  • Friday 30th April: Annual General Meeting.
  • Monday 31st May: 1st Quarter 2021 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.
  • Tuesday 31st August: 2nd Quarter 2021 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.
  • Tuesday 30th November: 3rd Quarter 2021 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. 

 

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company has subsidiaries in UK and Ireland. Atlantic Petroleum’s existing shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen and on Oslo Stock Exchange.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, CEO (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

 

Announcement no.2/2021

 

Issued 8-1-2021

 

P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 8
P.O. Box 1228
FO-110 Tórshavn
Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo


Atlantic Petroleum P/F Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Financial Calendar 2021 Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2021-01-08 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK & Oslo Stock Exchange: ATLA NOK) hereby announces the financial calendar for 2021 with the following dates: Wednesday 31st March: Annual Accounts …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Shares Intellectual Property Update
Niu Technologies Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
T2 Biosystems Appoints Industry Expert Aparna Ahuja, MD as Chief Medical Officer
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Atlantic Petroleum – Orlando Field Production Update