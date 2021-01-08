 

'Powerless' teens at breaking point as UK enters third lockdown Bupa experts urge parents to stay vigilant to mental health warning signs and seek help

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 01:01  |  50   |   |   

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mental health toll of the pandemic has left three in four teens experiencing physical health issues including hair loss, digestive problems, migraines, lethargy or weight changes.

4.1 million young people have experienced symptoms of poor mental health over the last ten months – many for the first time – according to a new study by Bupa as part of its Teen Minds: Living Through a Pandemic and Beyond campaign. These issues have manifested as physical health issues for 3.9 million feeling close to breaking point.

Worryingly, the study reveals over half of teenagers have turned to harmful coping mechanisms to manage their mental health during the pandemic (52%), such as controlling or restricting their food intake, picking their skin (excoriation), pulling out their hair (trichotillomania) and self-harm. While others admit to smoking, drinking and taking drugs as their form of escape.

With lockdown restrictions tightened and further disruption expected as schools close, mental health experts at Bupa are encouraging parents to remain vigilant to the warning signs and regularly check in with their teenage child to see how they're coping.

The majority of teenagers admitted these strategies created a "distraction from COVID" and made them feel "in control" but "worse in the long term."

Concerns about the impact on academic achievement (73%) and job prospects (70%) after the pandemic are weighing on young people's minds, particularly among 16-17 year olds – leading to a majority of teens (57%) not feeling or knowing whether they feel optimistic about their future.

Many teenagers have struggled with being "stuck" in the family home for long periods of time (47%), socialising less with friends (55%) and feeling powerless about their situation (31%). Over half (55%) feel their life is in a state of "limbo," while three in 10 (30%) feel the pandemic means they're missing out on life.

However, the research also found many teenagers are taking positive action to manage their mental health. Almost half (49%) have channelled poor mental health into exercise, while others have socialised virtually with friends (34%), focused on school work (18%), reading (21%) and one in 10 have started a new hobby or learnt a new skill (9%).

Pablo Vandenabeele, Clinical Director for Mental Health at Bupa Insurance, said: "The impact of the pandemic on mental health has been well documented and teenagers have experienced disproportionate levels of uncertainty during the pandemic, and at an already emotionally turbulent stage in life. It's worrying to see that their mental and physical health has deteriorated so much over this period. What we have seen, both in our research, and speaking with customers over the course of the pandemic, is that parents find this a big challenge, and they are looking for more support on how to manage discussions about their teenager's mental wellbeing."

So with parents worried about the impact of the latest lockdown on their teenager's mental health (49%), Bupa has launched its Teen Minds: Living Through a Pandemic and Beyond campaign including a new teen mental health page with advice to help families talk about these issues, and a video featuring some famous faces talking first-hand about their experiences.

Bupa also offers a Family Mental HealthLine to its UK health insurance customers where parents can access a team of trained advisors and mental health nurses to listen and provide advice, guidance and support.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bgxPGpgm1Q



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

'Powerless' teens at breaking point as UK enters third lockdown Bupa experts urge parents to stay vigilant to mental health warning signs and seek help LONDON, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The mental health toll of the pandemic has left three in four teens experiencing physical health issues including hair loss, digestive problems, migraines, lethargy or weight changes.   …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
UNION therapeutics A/S receives FDA approval for IND of oral next generation PDE4-inhibitor ...
Veoneer estimates full year 2020 total order book and new order intake
EQT and Verdane announce intention to merge FocusVision and Confirmit
Industrial Automation Oil & Gas Market worth $18.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Golden Agri-Resources Provides Sustainable Food Supply amid COVID-19
KAIST Mobile Clinic Module to Relieve Demand for Negative Pressure Beds
GEN inCode Appoints New Chairman
Avast partners with Hibernian F.C. to protect the digital security of football fans
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
vivo Announces Comprehensive Developer Platform Upgrades at VDC 2020
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
Nickel Rock Resources Announces Preparation for 2021 Exploration Season
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Sugar Balance Review: Miracle Ingredients Supplement To Reverse Type II Diabetes
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments