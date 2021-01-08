 

MaxLinear’s New WAV664 Wi-Fi SoC Selected for Wi-Fi Alliance Wi-Fi 6E Certification Test Bed

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 00:35  |  78   |   |   

MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that Wi-Fi Alliance has selected the MaxLinear WAV664 as an official Wi-Fi 6E test bed device. The second MaxLinear device to hold such an honor, the Home Wi-Fi Chipset WAV600 Series is part of the Wi-Fi Alliance Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 test bed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005926/en/

Wi-Fi Alliance has selected the MaxLinear WAV664 as an official Wi-Fi 6E test bed device (Graphic: Business Wire)

Wi-Fi Alliance has selected the MaxLinear WAV664 as an official Wi-Fi 6E test bed device (Graphic: Business Wire)

The WAV664 delivers speeds up to 4.8Gbps in the 6GHz band enabling routers and gateways to deliver multi-gigabit Wi-Fi speeds and provide higher-quality user experiences for applications in Ultra HD, 4k and 8k video streaming especially in dense environments. In addition, the WAV664 SoC supports up to 256 clients simultaneously and optimizes transmission on each device for enhanced total network efficiency allowing access points to meet the accelerating demand for high bandwidth and low latency.

Wi-Fi 6E is a new certification from Wi-Fi Alliance for Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 devices that support the new 6GHz spectrum. Wi-Fi 6E certification enables worldwide interoperability of Wi-Fi 6E devices. The 6GHz band adds 1.2GHz of spectrum, a threefold increase in capacity over combined spectrum available in 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. It enables support of up to seven contiguous 160MHz channels for bandwidth-intensive applications. Wi-Fi 6E enables better user experience with reduced latency for gaming, video conferencing and time sensitive applications while improving the aggregate network performance.

“As the unencumbered 6GHz spectrum becomes available, MaxLinear is proud to be an ecosystem enabler of this new Wi-Fi technology,” said Doron Tal, General Manager of Broadband Access at MaxLinear. “As part of the WAV600 series of products, the WAV664 is the next advanced building block that enables the full potential of high data rates and low latency our customers need to extend their solutions into new applications.”

“People demand matching capabilities of their Wi-Fi as they do from new 10Gbps access technologies like 5G and 10G DOCSIS 4.0,” said German Laryczower, Senior Vice President, Broadband Home Solutions, CommScope. “With the use of 7x160MHz Wi-Fi 6E channels of multi gigabit, low latency capacity now available to the home, we can build new ultra-immersive and lowest latency services on the Wi-Fi 6E platform. These platforms will accelerate adoption of AR/VR services.”

Seite 1 von 4
MaxLinear Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MaxLinear’s New WAV664 Wi-Fi SoC Selected for Wi-Fi Alliance Wi-Fi 6E Certification Test Bed MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that Wi-Fi Alliance has selected the MaxLinear WAV664 as an official Wi-Fi 6E test bed device. The second …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
STORE Capital to Participate in the Capital One Securities REIT Conference
F5 to Acquire Volterra to Create the First Edge 2.0 Platform for Enterprises and Service Providers
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of CD ...
Teva and MedinCell Announce Positive Results for Registration Trial of Investigational ...
New Step in the Veolia Suez Project
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations
Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2020; Will Present Virtually at 39th Annual ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
MaxLinear Transceiver Chipset Enables MTI’s 5G Open RAN Radio Platform

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.05.20
2
Wireless infrastructure from MaxLinear