 

Capital Senior Living Successfully Exits All Triple-Net Leases, Resulting in Improved Cash Flow and Reduced Liabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 00:46  |  39   |   |   

Company Establishes New Management Services Business

DALLAS, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU) completed the exit of all its Triple-Net (NNN) lease agreements as of December 31, 2020, on schedule and within its strategic plan.

As previously announced, the Company reached agreements for rent reductions and early terminations of all master leases with its three REIT landlords. Completion of these actions has improved the Company’s annual cash flow by approximately $22 million and reduced its lease-related liabilities by approximately $264.4 million.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company transitioned 23 of the formerly leased communities to other operators. The Company will continue to manage the remaining 16 formerly leased communities under interim cash flow leases or management agreements until their transitions are complete. Seven formerly leased communities will be managed by the Company as part of its new management services business.

New Management Services Business

Capital Senior Living has established a new management services business to expand utilization of its operating systems and expertise, enhance its operational and financial profile, and provide an additional platform for future growth. On December 31, 2020, the Company finalized an agreement with Ventas to manage the seven communities it had previously leased from the REIT with an auto-renewing, annual agreement for which the Company will receive a percentage of revenue. Capital Senior Living also manages an Ohio community the Company sold in early December, as well as 16 communities under interim management agreements or cash flow leases.

“We continue to focus on our plan to drive sustainable growth and value creation while keeping our residents safe, healthy and engaged,” said Kimberly S. Lody, President and CEO. “I appreciate the positive engagement we have had with our REIT partners and their confidence in our operational team and expertise. Managing these communities is a springboard for our newly established management services business. This diversified go-forward portfolio positions us well today and into the future.”

Portfolio and SING Strategy Update

After completing the transitions of the non-continuing communities, expected by the end of Q2 2021, the company’s portfolio will consist of 60 owned and 8 managed communities. This portfolio had average occupancy of 78.4% and NOI margin of 28.4% in Q3 2020.

The Company has successfully achieved the strategic goals laid out in the second year of its three-year strategic plan, “SING” (Stabilize, Invest, Nurture, Grow), which is focused on improving its operating performance and financial foundation.

Within its strategic plan, Capital Senior Living has transitioned underperforming assets, reduced its liabilities and improved its organizational systems and structure for optimal management of its go-forward portfolio of communities. With these actions, the Company’s management team believes the organization is well positioned to serve the fast-growing, middle market senior population and has laid a solid foundation to begin the growth-focused stage of its strategic plan.

About Capital Senior Living
Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 100 communities that are home to nearly 9,000 residents across 22 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

For more information, contact:
Kimberly Lody
(972) 308-8323
klody@capitalsenior.com 


Capital Senior Living Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capital Senior Living Successfully Exits All Triple-Net Leases, Resulting in Improved Cash Flow and Reduced Liabilities Company Establishes New Management Services Business DALLAS, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU) completed the exit of all its Triple-Net (NNN) lease agreements as of December 31, 2020, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
Mydecine Innovations Group Shares Intellectual Property Update
Niu Technologies Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
T2 Biosystems Appoints Industry Expert Aparna Ahuja, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Notice of Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Capital Senior Living Corporation Residents and Employees Prioritized to Receive the COVID-19 Vaccine
09.12.20
Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces 1-for-15 Reverse Stock Split