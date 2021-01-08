 

The Promotion Article of Mountain Huangshan Reality Transcends the Dream was published on the website of Russian newspaper

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 02:00  |  26   |   |   

HEFEI, China, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Department of Culture and Tourism of Anhui Province, on December 22, 2020, local time, a tourism promotion article, namely Mountain Huangshan: Reality Transcends the Dream was published on the website of Russian newspaper (Rossiyskaya Gazeta). A Russian media professional experienced the landscape and culture of Anhui Province.   

Anhui Province is famous for its graceful mountains. Mount Huangshan, located in south Huangshan City, is a bright pearl of this natural wonders. Mount Huangshan is one of the Top 10 tourist attractions in China, with the honor of being the World Nature Heritage, World Culture Heritage and World Geological Park at the same time. Mount Huangshan,with a geological history of more than 800 million years, has experienced orogeny, crustal uplift, glaciation and natural weathering, forming the magnificent and beautiful landscape today.  

Mount Huangshan has 72 peaks, and the top of Mount Huangshan is 1864.8 meters above the sea level. There are three main peaks called Lotus Peak, Bright Summit Peak and Celestial Capital Peak.    

The splendor and magnificence of Mount Huangshan are represented as "five wonders and three waterfalls". The fantastic Huangshan pines, the grotesque rocks, the sea of clouds, the hot springs and the winter snow are called "five wonders". Renzi waterfall, Baizhang spring and nine dragons waterfall are mentioned as "three waterfalls".

The spirit of perseverance -- wonderous Huangshan Pines

The wonderous Huangshan pines in Huangshan are famous all over the world for its indomitable spirit. The well-known one is called "Guest-Greeting pine". It grows on the green lion stone with 10 meters high, at least 800 years old, which is the landmark landscape of Mount Huangshan. The gracious image of the welcoming pine, carrying the oriental culture of embracing the world, has become a symbol of peace and friendship between China and the people around the world.

Lively Grotesque Rocks

There are more than 120 grotesque rocks in Mount Huangshan. Some of them are like rare animals, some of them are like some kinds of human figures, and some of them are like different kinds of articles. They are either similar in shape or expression, which is fascinating.

Unpredictable sea clouds

The sea of clouds between the peaks and gullies are illusory with thousands of images. Since ancient times, people have regarded the sea of clouds as the first wonder the Mount Huangshan. The clouds and mist are so dreamlike and fleeting that the scenery changes greatly. When the sea of clouds fades, the wisps of floating clouds like a veil floating among the mountains, which are enchanting.

Gentle comfort -- hot spring

Huangshan Hot Spring originates from the south foot of Ziyun peak and the North Bank of tangquanxi with an altitude of 850m. The water is mainly composed of bicarbonate without sulfur, and it can be drunk and bathed. This spring has been famous for thousands of years since it was firstly developed in Tang Dynasty. After climbing the Mount Huangshan, visitors can take a rest and enjoy the hot spring to relieve fatigue, promote blood circulation and remove blood stasis. It's more comfortable than any other choices.

The fairyland on earth -- Winter Snow

The winter season of Mount Huangshan is different with that of north China. When winter cold wave came in the mountain, the snowflakes swirled and floated on the mountain. The hills, pines and grotesque rocks were covered with white snow and all these images were intelligently integrated together.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Promotion Article of Mountain Huangshan Reality Transcends the Dream was published on the website of Russian newspaper HEFEI, China, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the Department of Culture and Tourism of Anhui Province, on December 22, 2020, local time, a tourism promotion article, namely Mountain Huangshan: Reality Transcends the Dream was published on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
UNION therapeutics A/S receives FDA approval for IND of oral next generation PDE4-inhibitor ...
Veoneer estimates full year 2020 total order book and new order intake
EQT and Verdane announce intention to merge FocusVision and Confirmit
Industrial Automation Oil & Gas Market worth $18.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Golden Agri-Resources Provides Sustainable Food Supply amid COVID-19
KAIST Mobile Clinic Module to Relieve Demand for Negative Pressure Beds
GEN inCode Appoints New Chairman
Avast partners with Hibernian F.C. to protect the digital security of football fans
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
vivo Announces Comprehensive Developer Platform Upgrades at VDC 2020
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
Nickel Rock Resources Announces Preparation for 2021 Exploration Season
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Sugar Balance Review: Miracle Ingredients Supplement To Reverse Type II Diabetes
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments