Cerecor Inc. Announces Pricing of $36.4 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

ROCKVILLE, Md. and CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerecor Inc. (Nasdaq: CERC), a biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming a leader in development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases, announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Jefferies LLC under which the underwriters agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 12,323,077 shares of common stock of the Company, at a public offering price of $2.60 per share (the “Public Offering Price”). In addition, and in lieu of common stock, the Company is offering to a certain existing investor pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,676,923 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $2.599 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. The offering is expected to close on or about January 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company also has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares of common stock at the Public Offering Price to cover over-allotments in the sales of the securities, if any. The gross proceeds to Cerecor from this offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock, are expected to be approximately $36.4 million. Assuming the full exercise of the over-allotment option, total gross proceeds to Cerecor would be approximately $41.9 million. Cerecor intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes and working capital, primarily to support the ongoing clinical development of key assets within its pipeline and for general and administrative expenses.

The securities described above are being offered by Cerecor pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-233978), previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 27, 2019 and declared effective on October 24, 2019, and the accompanying prospectus contained therein. The offering of securities is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting Jefferies LLC at 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, by e-mail at prospectus_department@jefferies.com or by calling (877) 547-6340.