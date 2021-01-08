NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Adler Group S.A. successfully places a EUR 1.5bn 5 and 8-year dual tranche bond to refinance debt 08.01.2021

- Dual tranche due January 2026 and January 2029 with a weighted average coupon of 2.075%

- Total order book of EUR 4.0bn with more than 200 investors participating

- Proceeds will be used to refinance upcoming maturities and further extend debt maturity profile

Berlin, 8 January 2021 - Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") successfully placed EUR 1.5 billion fixed rate senior unsecured notes (the "Notes") comprising of two tranches, a EUR 700 million 5-year maturity with a 1.875% fixed coupon and a EUR 800 million 8-year maturity with a 2.25% fixed coupon. The Notes were placed with institutional investors across Europe with a total order book of EUR 4.0bn.

The proceeds of the issue of the Notes will be used to repay existing indebtedness, including the announced buyback of Adler Real Estate AG's EUR 500 million bond due in December 2021, to further smoothen and extend Adler Group's debt maturity profile and a next step to achieve the targeted financial synergies. Together with existing liquidity and cash received from the recently closed transactions, all the upcoming debt maturities in 2021 are covered.

The Notes are rated BB+ with S&P, driven by the strong recovery rating of the bonds and influenced by Adler Group's valuable asset base.

The Notes have a denomination of EUR 100,000 each and will be listed on the Euro MTF of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. J.P. Morgan acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Barclays, Deutsche Bank Bank and J.P. Morgan acted as Joint Bookrunners.