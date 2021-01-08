 

DGAP-News Adler Group S.A. successfully places a EUR 1.5bn 5 and 8-year dual tranche bond to refinance debt

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.01.2021, 07:00  |  42   |   |   

DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond
Adler Group S.A. successfully places a EUR 1.5bn 5 and 8-year dual tranche bond to refinance debt

08.01.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Adler Group S.A. successfully places a EUR 1.5bn 5 and 8-year dual tranche bond to refinance debt

- Dual tranche due January 2026 and January 2029 with a weighted average coupon of 2.075%

- Total order book of EUR 4.0bn with more than 200 investors participating

- Proceeds will be used to refinance upcoming maturities and further extend debt maturity profile

Berlin, 8 January 2021 - Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") successfully placed EUR 1.5 billion fixed rate senior unsecured notes (the "Notes") comprising of two tranches, a EUR 700 million 5-year maturity with a 1.875% fixed coupon and a EUR 800 million 8-year maturity with a 2.25% fixed coupon. The Notes were placed with institutional investors across Europe with a total order book of EUR 4.0bn.

The proceeds of the issue of the Notes will be used to repay existing indebtedness, including the announced buyback of Adler Real Estate AG's EUR 500 million bond due in December 2021, to further smoothen and extend Adler Group's debt maturity profile and a next step to achieve the targeted financial synergies. Together with existing liquidity and cash received from the recently closed transactions, all the upcoming debt maturities in 2021 are covered.

The Notes are rated BB+ with S&P, driven by the strong recovery rating of the bonds and influenced by Adler Group's valuable asset base.

The Notes have a denomination of EUR 100,000 each and will be listed on the Euro MTF of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. J.P. Morgan acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Barclays, Deutsche Bank Bank and J.P. Morgan acted as Joint Bookrunners.

Seite 1 von 6
ADLER Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Adler Group S.A. successfully places a EUR 1.5bn 5 and 8-year dual tranche bond to refinance debt DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond Adler Group S.A. successfully places a EUR 1.5bn 5 and 8-year dual tranche bond to refinance debt 08.01.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG gibt Pflichtwandelschuldverschreibung in Höhe von bis zu EUR 5,5 Mio. aus
Savills Immobilien Beratungs-GmbH: Wohninvestmentmarkt Deutschland 2020
DGAP-News: Northern Data übernimmt grünen Rechenzentrumsstandort in Nordschweden
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Die BRAIN-Gruppe kauft Biosun ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac und Bayer arbeiten gemeinsam an COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac and Bayer join forces on COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV
EQS-News: u-blox AG: STATEMENT REGARDING TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Telit')
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG issues mandatory convertible bond in the amount of up to EUR 5.5 million
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: Geplanter Beteiligungserwerb an US-Unternehmen Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys und Incyte geben die Annahme des Zulassungsantrags für Tafasitamab bei Swissmedic ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. platziert erfolgreich Anleihen über insgesamt EUR 1.5 Milliarden in zwei Tranchen mit Laufzeiten von 5 und 8 Jahren zur Refinanzierung bestehender Schulden (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. platziert erfolgreich Anleihen über insgesamt EUR 1.5 Milliarden in zwei Tranchen mit Laufzeiten von 5 und 8 Jahren zur Refinanzierung bestehender Schulden
07.01.21
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Erfolgreicher Abschluss von Veräußerungen - Einnahmen in Höhe von EUR 850 Millionen werden zur Rückzahlung bestehender Schulden verwendet und schaffen finanzielle Synergien (deutsch)
07.01.21
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Successful closing of disposals - EUR 850m of proceeds used to repay existing debt fueling financial synergies
07.01.21
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Erfolgreicher Abschluss von Veräußerungen - Einnahmen in Höhe von EUR 850 Millionen werden zur Rückzahlung bestehender Schulden verwendet und schaffen finanzielle Synergien
22.12.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)
21.12.20
Studie: Kaum noch freie Wohnungen in Städten - 'Reserven erschöpft'
21.12.20
Adler Group verkauft Wohnungen in Sachsen und Niedersachsen
21.12.20
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Immobilien für EUR 75,7 Millionen mit Aufschlag zum Buchwert veräußert (deutsch)
21.12.20
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: EUR 75.7m residential assets disposal at premium to book value

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
323
ADO Properties - Berlin Pure Play auf Immobilien
29.06.20
2
DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. erwirbt Kontrolle über Deutschlands führenden Pr