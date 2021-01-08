EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel SoftwareONE Holding AG nominates two new independent members to its Board of Directors 08-Jan-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SoftwareONE Holding AG nominates two new independent members to its Board of Directors

Stans, Switzerland I 8 January 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that the Board of Directors proposes the election of Isabelle Romy, a proven expert in governance, legal and compliance, as well as Adam Warby, former CEO of Avanade with a strong background in the technology services industry, as new independent members of the Board. Daniel von Stockar is proposed for re-election as Chairman and René Gilli, Peter Kurer, Marie-Pierre Rogers, Jean-Pierre Saad, José Alberto Duarte, Timo Ihamuotila as members of the Board of Directors.

Isabelle Romy, a renowned governance, legal and compliance expert, has been a law professor at the University of Fribourg and the Lausanne Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) since 1996. She is partner at the Swiss law firm Froriep where she served as Zurich office Managing Partner from 2017 to 2020. As a lawyer, Isabelle Romy focuses on environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics as well as on commercial dispute resolution. She acts as Vice-Chair of the Sanction Commission of the SIX Swiss Exchange, which she joined in 2002, and chairs the Boards of Central Real Estate Holding and Rhystadt AG since 2019. Isabelle Romy was a member of the Board of Directors of UBS Group where she served in the Audit and Governance and Nomination Committees from 2012 to 2020. She was an associate and then a partner at the Swiss law firm Niederer Kraft & Frey for 17 years, served as deputy judge at the Swiss Federal Supreme Court from 2003 to 2008 and was a delegate as well as member of the Fundraising Committee of the Swiss National Committee for UNICEF from 2015 to 2020. Isabelle Romy was born in 1965 and is a Swiss citizen.