Gosselies, Belgium, 8 January 2021, 7am CET – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, informs its shareholders and holders of warrants and convertible bonds of the Company that an extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting will be held on Monday 8 February 2021 at 10am CET, at the Company’s registered offices, rue Auguste Piccard 37, 6041 Gosselies, Belgium. If the attendance quorum is not reached at this extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, a second shareholders’ meeting will be convened and held on 26 February 2021 as of 10am CET, at rue Auguste Piccard 37, 6041 Gosselies.

The notice for the meeting, including the agenda of the day as well as the motions to vote, is published today in the Belgian Official Gazette and La Libre Belgique.

Due to the security measures imposed by the Belgian government in the context of the fight against Covid-19, which prohibit the physical presence of shareholders at a general meeting, Bone Therapeutics has decided to impose voting exclusively by means of written proxies, in accordance with Article 6 of Royal Decree No. 4 of 9 April 2020.

Bone Therapeutics will also offer its shareholders and rights holders the opportunity to participate in the extraordinary general meeting by conference call. Information about the telephone access will be communicated on the company's website (www.bonetherapeutics.com) at a later date.

The documents and preliminary information concerning this meeting are being made available to the shareholders and can be consulted on Bone Therapeutics’ website, under the section Investors / Shareholders’ meeting, in compliance with the applicable law and regulations.

It is also possible to receive the documents without charge upon simple request by email to generalassembly@bonetherapeutics.com or by telephone on +32 (0)71 12 10 00. The documents are also available at the Company’s headquarters: rue Auguste Piccard 37, 6041 Gosselies, Belgium.





