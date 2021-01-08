 

EQS-News Rapid Nutrition Attracts second round investment from Swiss Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.01.2021, 07:20  |  72   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Rapid Nutrition PLC / Key word(s): Investment
Rapid Nutrition Attracts second round investment from Swiss Fund

08.01.2021 / 07:20

Rapid Nutrition Attracts second round investment from Swiss Fund

LONDON UK - Rapid Nutrition PLC, (RAP:SW, OTCQB:RPNRF) ("Company"), a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products, today announced it has collectively placed convertible instruments to the value of USD$333,983. Notably a convertible bond of USD300,000 led by Swiss Asset Manager, Alternative Gestion S.A. The placement (Convertible Instrument) consists of units at market price with warrants attached. The number of warrants issued to the Investor will be calculated at 100% of the newly issued Ordinary Shares placed with the Investor (in connection with this Convertible Instrument) with an exercise price equal to USD$0.30 per share. The warrants will vest immediately and will have a twenty-four month life.

The Conversion will increase the current share capital to a total number of voting rights 42,076,096, if fully exercised pursuant to the entry in the commercial register. The proceeds shall be used to fund the Company's growth plans and corporate strategy.

The new shares will be allotted subject only to admission to listing of the new shares. Such listing is expected to take place in due course.

Rapid Nutrition CEO, Simon St. Ledger stated, "We are pleased to attract continued support from Alternative Gestion S.A. which reinforces our corporate strategy by positioning the Company well for continued growth heading into the first quarter of 2021. Further, we believe securing financing without discounting our equity and offering warrants at premium to the market speaks to the positive sentiment building in the institutional investor community, as well as our ongoing commitment to building long-term shareholder value."

Seite 1 von 3
Rapid Nutrition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Rapid Nutrition Attracts second round investment from Swiss Fund EQS Group-News: Rapid Nutrition PLC / Key word(s): Investment Rapid Nutrition Attracts second round investment from Swiss Fund 08.01.2021 / 07:20 Rapid Nutrition Attracts second round investment from Swiss Fund LONDON UK - Rapid Nutrition PLC, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG gibt Pflichtwandelschuldverschreibung in Höhe von bis zu EUR 5,5 Mio. aus
EQS-News: u-blox AG: STATEMENT REGARDING TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Telit')
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG issues mandatory convertible bond in the amount of up to EUR 5.5 million
DGAP-Adhoc: Fielmann AG: Fielmann exceeds FY 2020 forecast
DGAP-Adhoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG plant bezugsrechtslose Barkapitalerhöhung
DGAP-Adhoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG intends to launch a capital increase against cash without ...
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC BANK LAUNCHES ITS INNOVATIVE MOBILE-FIRST TRADING SERVICES IN FRANCE AS THE NEXT ...
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC STARTET NUN AUCH IN FRANKREICH - WEITERER SCHRITT IN DER EUROPÄISCHEN EXPANSION
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: Geplanter Beteiligungserwerb an US-Unternehmen Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys und Incyte geben die Annahme des Zulassungsantrags für Tafasitamab bei Swissmedic ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...