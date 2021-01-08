Changes in the management of LHV Finance

LHV Finance is dealing in hire-purchase and gives out small loans. The Management Board of the company has one member. In addition to Kadri Kiisel the other Members of the Supervisory Board of AS LHV Finance include Madis Toomsalu, Jaan Koppel and Veiko Poolgas.

The Supervisory Board of AS LHV Finance, Belonging to AS LHV Group consolidation group, plans to elect Mari-Liis Stalde to be the new Member of the Management Board of the company. At the same time, shareholders of the the company plan to elect Kadri Kiisel the new Member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AS LHV Finance in the place of Erki Kilu.

Mari-Liis Stalde has worked as the business line manager of business clients’ everyday banking at Coop Pank since 2017. In 2010-2016 she was a business client manager at LHV Pank and in 2005-2010 worked at Nordea Pank. In 2005 Stalde finished bachelor studies in accounting at Estonian University of Life Sciences and has studied business finance and investing at Tallinn University of Technology. Mari-Liis Stalde owns 1,406 shares of AS LHV Group.

Kadri Kiisel has been managing retail banking of AS LHV Pank since 2018 as a Member of the Management Board and has also been the CEO of AS LHV Finance. From 2011, Kiisel worked as the manager of the LHV Pank Tallinn branch and since 2017 she was the Head of branches of LHV Pank. Kadri Kiisel has a Master’s degree in Financial Management from the University of Tartu. Kadri Kiisel does not hold managerial positions in other companies. She holds 2,344 shares of AS LHV Group and has the right to acquire a total of 39,826 shares of AS LHV Group based on options issued in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs over 500 people. LHV’s banking services are used by 247,000 clients, and pension funds managed by LHV have more than 180,000 active clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 140 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.





