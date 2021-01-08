 

UMC Reports Sales for December 2020

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2020.

Revenues for December 2020

Period

2020

2019

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

December

15,287,969

13,370,032

+1,917,937

+14.35%

Jan.-Dec.

176,820,914

148,201,641

+28,619,273

+19.31%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.



Disclaimer

