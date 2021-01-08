UMC Reports Sales for December 2020
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2020.
Revenues for December 2020
|
Period
2020
2019
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
December
15,287,969
13,370,032
+1,917,937
+14.35%
Jan.-Dec.
176,820,914
148,201,641
+28,619,273
+19.31%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005954/en/
0 Kommentare