 

AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for the December 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 08:00  |  49   |   |   

AB Klaipėdos nafta (further the Company) reviewed operating segments since the beginning of the second quarter of 2020 and presents revenue disclosures accordingly. The following operating segments of the Company are:

  • Oil terminals activity, that includes Klaipėda oil terminal and Subačius oil terminal,
  • Regulated Klaipėda LNG Terminal activity and
  • Commercial LNG activity, that includes small-scale LNG reloading station in Klaipėda and international Business development projects.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the December 2020 comprise EUR 2.5 million and is lower by EUR 1.0 million or by 28.6 % compared to December of 2019. The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the twelve months of 2020 comprise EUR 31.3 million and is lower by 5.2 % compared to the same period of 2019.
                                                                                                                                   
The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s Klaipėda LNG terminal for December 2020 comprise EUR 3.6 million (during the same month of 2019 – EUR 5.9 million). Klaipėda LNG terminal revenue from regulated activities consists of the regasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities), variable part for amount of re-gasified LNG and reloading revenue. The level of Klaipėda LNG terminal revenue (for booked annual capacities) does not depend on regasification volume. Revenue is confirmed by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) based on the approved methodology of State regulated prices in the natural gas sector and is calculated for the whole upcoming year. The preliminary sales revenue of Klaipėda LNG terminal for the twelve months of 2020 decreased by 38.8 % due to the reduction of security supplement of Klaipėda LNG terminal from the 1st January of 2020.

Seite 1 von 2
Klaipedos nafta Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for the December 2020 AB Klaipėdos nafta (further the Company) reviewed operating segments since the beginning of the second quarter of 2020 and presents revenue disclosures accordingly. The following operating segments of the Company are: Oil terminals activity, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
Mydecine Innovations Group Shares Intellectual Property Update
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Niu Technologies Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
T2 Biosystems Appoints Industry Expert Aparna Ahuja, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results for Part 1 of Study 102 Evaluating SRP-9001, its ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Cash of Over €200 Million
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Information about Belorussian oil products transshipment in Klaipeda