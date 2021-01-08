AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for the December 2020

Oil terminals activity, that includes Klaipėda oil terminal and Subačius oil terminal,

Regulated Klaipėda LNG Terminal activity and

Commercial LNG activity, that includes small-scale LNG reloading station in Klaipėda and international Business development projects.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the December 2020 comprise EUR 2.5 million and is lower by EUR 1.0 million or by 28.6 % compared to December of 2019. The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the twelve months of 2020 comprise EUR 31.3 million and is lower by 5.2 % compared to the same period of 2019.



The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s Klaipėda LNG terminal for December 2020 comprise EUR 3.6 million (during the same month of 2019 – EUR 5.9 million). Klaipėda LNG terminal revenue from regulated activities consists of the regasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities), variable part for amount of re-gasified LNG and reloading revenue. The level of Klaipėda LNG terminal revenue (for booked annual capacities) does not depend on regasification volume. Revenue is confirmed by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) based on the approved methodology of State regulated prices in the natural gas sector and is calculated for the whole upcoming year. The preliminary sales revenue of Klaipėda LNG terminal for the twelve months of 2020 decreased by 38.8 % due to the reduction of security supplement of Klaipėda LNG terminal from the 1st January of 2020.