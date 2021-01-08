 

A change in Aktia’s Executive Committee

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock exchange release
8 January 2021 at 9.00 a.m.

Juha Volotinen, Aktia’s Chief Information Officer, has given notice of his resignation from the company. He will leave his duties during March 2021. Volotinen has worked at Aktia since 2010 and has been a member of the Executive Committee since 2017.

“During the past years, Juha Volotinen has played a significant role in the development of Aktia’s data governance. I want to thank Juha for his long-time and determined work for the good of Aktia and I wish him prosperity for the future”, says Aktia’s CEO, Mikko Ayub.

Aktia will immediately start a process for recruiting a successor.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Mikko Ayub, CEO, +358 10 247 6250

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 31.12.2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com


