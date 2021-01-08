 

Sidetrade 2021 Financial Calendar

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 08:35  |  22   |   |   

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), the Artificial Intelligence platform dedicated to accelerating company revenue and cashflow, announces its 2021 financial calendar.

Annual Revenue for 2020

Tuesday, 26 January 2021 after stock market closes

 

Annual Results for 2020

Tuesday, 20 April 2021 after stock market closes

 

First Quarter Revenue for 2021

Tuesday,4 May 2021 after stock market closes

 

Annual Shareholder general meeting

Thursday, 17 June 2021

from 11:00am to 12:30pm (CEST)

 

First Half Year Revenue for 2021

Tuesday, 20 July 2021 after stock market closes

 

First Half Year Results for 2021

Tuesday, 21 September 2021 after stock market closes

 

Third Quarter Revenue for 2021

Tuesday, 19 October 2021 after stock market closes

 

Annual Revenue for 2021

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 after stock market closes

 


 

 Investor & Media relations

 Christelle Dhrif               +33 6 10 46 72 00           cdhrif@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade (www.ww.sidetrade.com)

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) accelerates company revenue and cashflow. Its Artificial Intelligence, Aimie, is able to recognize and anticipate customer behavior in order to recommend, in real time, the best strategies for sales and finance teams. Aimie reinforces three pillars of the customer journey: sales development, loyalty and collection speed. Sidetrade has a global reach, thanks to its 250 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, and Amsterdam. Used in 80 countries, Sidetrade's technology enables more than 2,700 businesses of all sizes and from all sectors to be more competitive.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.

 In case of a discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version should be deemed valid.



 

Disclaimer

