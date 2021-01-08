Tuesday, 26 January 2021 after stock market closes

Annual Results for 2020

Tuesday, 20 April 2021 after stock market closes

First Quarter Revenue for 2021

Tuesday,4 May 2021 after stock market closes

Annual Shareholder general meeting

Thursday, 17 June 2021

from 11:00am to 12:30pm (CEST)

First Half Year Revenue for 2021

Tuesday, 20 July 2021 after stock market closes

First Half Year Results for 2021

Tuesday, 21 September 2021 after stock market closes

Third Quarter Revenue for 2021

Tuesday, 19 October 2021 after stock market closes

Annual Revenue for 2021

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 after stock market closes





Investor & Media relations

Christelle Dhrif +33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade ( www.ww.sidetrade.com )

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) accelerates company revenue and cashflow. Its Artificial Intelligence, Aimie, is able to recognize and anticipate customer behavior in order to recommend, in real time, the best strategies for sales and finance teams. Aimie reinforces three pillars of the customer journey: sales development, loyalty and collection speed. Sidetrade has a global reach, thanks to its 250 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, and Amsterdam. Used in 80 countries, Sidetrade's technology enables more than 2,700 businesses of all sizes and from all sectors to be more competitive.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.

