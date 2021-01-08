Major shareholder announcement from Investeringsforeningen Fundamental Invest

Pursuant to section 38 in the Danish Capital Market Act Roblon A/S has been informed that Investeringsforeningen Fundamental Invest have decreased their share capital in Roblon A/S.

Following the sale of shares in Roblon A/S, Investeringsforeningen Fundamental Invest now holds

less than 5 % of the share capital.