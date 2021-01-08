 

Major shareholder announcement from Investeringsforeningen Fundamental Invest

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 08:55  |  52   |   |   

Major shareholder announcement from Investeringsforeningen Fundamental Invest

Pursuant to section 38 in the Danish Capital Market Act Roblon A/S has been informed that Investeringsforeningen Fundamental Invest have decreased their share capital in Roblon A/S.

Following the sale of shares in Roblon A/S, Investeringsforeningen Fundamental Invest now holds
less than 5 % of the share capital.

Investeringsforeningen Fundamental Invest is no longer major shareholder of Roblon A/S.


Please direct enquiries concerning this announcement to:
Managing Director Lars Østergaard, tel. +45 9620 3300

Attachment


Roblon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Major shareholder announcement from Investeringsforeningen Fundamental Invest Major shareholder announcement from Investeringsforeningen Fundamental Invest Pursuant to section 38 in the Danish Capital Market Act Roblon A/S has been informed that Investeringsforeningen Fundamental Invest have decreased their share capital in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results for Part 1 of Study 102 Evaluating SRP-9001, its ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Shares Intellectual Property Update
T2 Biosystems Appoints Industry Expert Aparna Ahuja, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces an extended Management Board coupled with a new Group ...
Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation in Ohio
Titel
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
Reporting on leading employees' transactions
23.12.20
Annual General Meeting 28th of January 2021
22.12.20
Annual Report 2019/20