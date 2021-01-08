 

Rovio Entertainment Corporation   Stock Exchange Release   January 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. EET


Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
 
Name: Alexandre Pelletier-Normand  
Position: Chief Executive Officer
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20210108084339_3
     
Issuer
Name: Rovio Entertainment Corporation
LEI: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: January 8, 2021
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
 
Instrument: Share
 

ISIN: 		 

FI4000266804
 
Volume: (1): Volume: 29,527 Unit price: 0 EUR

 
 
Aggregated transactions:
Volume: (1): Volume: 29,527
 

Volume weighted average price: 		 

0 Euro

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
Media desk: +358 40 485 8985

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)




