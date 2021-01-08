 

G4S plc Block Listing of Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

8 January 2021

G4S plc
(the “Company”)

Block listing of shares

The Board of the Company (LSE: GFS) (LEI: 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12) announces that it has made a block listing application to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange PLC for a total of 18,056,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company to be admitted to the Official List. It is expected that admission will be granted on 11 January 2021.

The shares, when issued, will be issued fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company. The shares will be issued pursuant to the future vesting of shares under the G4S Long Term Incentive Plan 2014.

- ENDS -

Enquiries

G4S plc

Celine Barroche

Company Secretary

Telephone number: 07841 311 819

Rule 26.1 Disclosure

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, a copy of this announcement will be available at www.g4s.com/investors/offers, by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the business day following this announcement. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.


Disclaimer

