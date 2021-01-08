 

Konsolidator enters onboarding agreement with KPMG Switzerland

Press release no. 1-2021

Søborg, January 8, 2021

Konsolidator enters onboarding agreement with KPMG Switzerland

To support the market expansion in Switzerland, Konsolidator has entered an onboarding agreement with KPMG Switzerland. KPMG is one of the world’s four largest public accounting and consulting firms and a leading service provider in the areas of Audit, Tax and Advisory in Switzerland.

Konsolidator has been present in the Swiss market since 2017 when signing Zürich Airport as the first customer. The onboarding agreement is the first in Switzerland with a big four accounting firm and KPMG will assist Konsolidator in the Swiss market with onboarding of customers. The agreement will also close the language gap that may be a barrier for some companies during the onboarding.

“We see strong demand in Switzerland for a simple and effective consolidation solution. Our clients have been looking for a cloud-based tool which they can manage in their finance team; a system which allows them to spend their time primarily looking at their data, rather than the mechanics of consolidation. The agreement between KPMG and Konsolidator provides the solution that meets those needs and reduces costs for our clients”, says Director Martin Stevka.

“Being able to sign this first onboarding agreement in the Swiss market with a highly trusted accounting and consulting company such as KPMG means that we will be able to offer our customers a German speaking person in the onboarding. It also provides Konsolidator with a valuable reference.” says CFO and head of Customer Experience, Jack Skov.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

For further information: CEO Claus Finderup Grove, mobile. +45 2095 2988, e-mail: cfg@konsolidator.com

Konsolidator A/S
Tobaksvejen 2 A
2860 Søborg
www.konsolidator.com

