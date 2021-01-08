Avenir Aspiration will now undergo final outfitting before commissioning, and gas and sea trials in time for a mid-2021 delivery. Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co. is building an additional 7,500 cbm and two 20,000 cbm-capacity LNG carriers all for delivery later this year, bringing Avenir’s total fleet to 6 specialised LNG vessels.

London, January 08, 2021 – Avenir LNG Limited (NOTC: AVENIR) announces the launching of its third 7,500 cbm dual-purpose, liquefied natural gas supply and bunkering vessel, Avenir Aspiration from Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co.

Peter Mackey, CEO Avenir LNG Limited, commented: “We are delighted with the successful launching of our 3rd vessel. Congratulations to our Partners at CIMC SOE for reaching this important milestone. Our fleet is the backbone of Avenir’s asset-enabled LNG supply strategy, and we look forward to taking delivery of the Avenir Aspiration later in the year.”

About Avenir LNG Limited: Avenir LNG supplies small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, power generation and transport fuel sectors as well as providing infrastructure to support the development of LNG as a marine fuel.

Leveraging the expertise of its’ shareholders, Avenir LNG has quickly become one of the leading providers of small-scale LNG solutions; working with local partners and end users to develop the infrastructure necessary to unlock new markets for natural gas.