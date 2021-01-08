 

DGAP-Adhoc Corporación Económica Delta, S.A.: Notice to Bondholders

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corporación Económica Delta, S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Corporación Económica Delta, S.A.: Notice to Bondholders

08-Jan-2021 / 11:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporación Económica Delta, S.A. (the "Issuer")
EUR 200,000,000 1.0 per cent. Secured Guaranteed Exchangeable Bonds due 2023
guaranteed by Sociedad Anónima Damm (the "Bonds") (ISIN XS1492150260)
of which EUR 175,200,000 in principal amount of Bonds remain outstanding

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined have the meanings set forth in the Conditions of the Bonds (the "Conditions").

Notice to Bondholders

In accordance with the Conditions, the Issuer hereby gives notice to Bondholders that, as a result of the dividend of EUR 1.94 paid on 28 December 2020 to shareholders of Ebro Foods, S.A. of record on 24 December 2020, which constituted a Capital Distribution of an amount determined in accordance with the definition thereof in the Conditions, pursuant to Conditions 12(b)(iii)(c) and 12(c) and effective 8 January 2021:

  • 728,386.2968 Ebro Shares shall be added to the Exchange Property, and from such date the Exchange Property shall therefore comprise 8,117,829.9848 Ebro Shares (both numbers rounded to 4 decimal places solely for the purposes of this notice); and,
  • the Exchange Property to which the holder of EUR 100,000 in principal amount of Bonds would be entitled upon exercise of the Exchange Right in respect of such Bond is 4,633.4646 Ebro Shares (rounded to 4 decimal places solely for the purposes of this notice).

Bondholders should contact the Issuer for further information:

Corporación Económica Delta, S.A.
Calle Rosselló 515
08036 Barcelona
Spain

Telephone no.: +34 93 290 92 53
Fax no.: +34 93 290 93 56
Attention: Angel Guarch/Salvador Martínez

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This notice must be read in conjunction with the Conditions. Nothing in this notice constitutes or contemplates an offer of, an offer to purchase or sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any security in any jurisdiction. The distribution of this notice in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and persons into whose possession this notice are requested to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

08-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Corporación Económica Delta, S.A.
Samaniego, 3
28022 Madrid
Spain
Phone: +34 932909200
E-mail: smartinezn@damm.es
ISIN: XS1492150260
WKN: A1888U
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1159284

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1159284  08-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

