EANS-Voting Rights Österreichische Post AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act
08.01.2021
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Glasgow, 5.1.2021
Overview
Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay
attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft
2. Reason for the notification: Other
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Morgan Stanley
City: Wilmington, Delaware
Country: USA
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 1.1.2021
6. Total positions
______________________________________________________________________________
| | | % of voting | | |
| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|
| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |
| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |
|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | 0,00 % | 5,22 % | 5,22 % | 67 552 638 |
|which threshold| | | | |
| was crossed / | | | | |
|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | | | | |
| notification | | | | |
|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________
|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|
| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|
| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
| ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |
|_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|
|AT0000APOST4_|______________0|______________0|_________0,00_%|__________0,00_%|
|_SUBTOTAL_A__|_______________0_______________|_____________0,00_%_____________|
____________________________________________________________________________
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG|
|2018________________________________________________________________________|
| | | | Number of | |
| | | | voting | |
Wertpapier
