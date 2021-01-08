 

EANS-Voting Rights Österreichische Post AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a
Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this
announcement.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Glasgow, 5.1.2021
Overview
Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay
attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft
2. Reason for the notification: Other
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Morgan Stanley
City: Wilmington, Delaware
Country: USA
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 1.1.2021
6. Total positions
| | | % of voting | | |
| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|
| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |
| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |
|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | 0,00 % | 5,22 % | 5,22 % | 67 552 638 |
|which threshold| | | | |
| was crossed / | | | | |
|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | | | | |
| notification | | | | |
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|
| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|
| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
| ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |
|_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|
|AT0000APOST4_|______________0|______________0|_________0,00_%|__________0,00_%|
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG|
|2018________________________________________________________________________|
| | | | Number of | |
| | | | voting | |
Disclaimer

