 

DGAP-News EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.01.2021, 11:45  |  58   |   |   

DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed

08.01.2021 / 11:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed

Munich - 8 January 2021

In the period December 21, 2020 to January 7, 2021 (inclusive) a total of 10,128 shares were bought back within the framework of the share repurchase of EQS Group AG. The start date of the buyback was announced on December 21, 2020.

The share repurchase is completed.

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee participation program. A bank mandated by EQS Group AG conducted the buyback of the shares exclusively on Xetra.

In the period from December 21, 2020 to January 7, 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date Total number of shares bought back Weighted average share price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR)
21.12.2020 592 25.78 15,261.82
22.12.2020 1,486 26.41 39,247.40
23.12.2020 2,644 26.65 70,459.16
28.12.2020 971 26.90 26,119.80
29.12.2020 1,078 26.90 29,002.00
30.12.2020 590 27.47 16,209.00
04.01.2021 1,284 27.08 34,776.40
05.01.2021 707 27.70 19,585.60
06.01.2021 300 29.00 8,700.00
07.01.2021 476 29.50 14,041.60
Total 10.128 26.99 273,402.80
 
Seite 1 von 2
EQS Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed 08.01.2021 / 11:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG plant bezugsrechtslose Barkapitalerhöhung
EQS-News: u-blox AG: STATEMENT REGARDING TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Telit')
DGAP-Adhoc: Norddeutsche Steingut Aktiengesellschaft: Norddeutsche Steingut AG verkauft das Firmengrundstück ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Fielmann AG: Fielmann exceeds FY 2020 forecast
DGAP-Adhoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG intends to launch a capital increase against cash without ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG Plans CHF 70 Million Raise to Fuel Growth
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE publishes preliminary results for Q4 2020 and fiscal year 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Acquires Digital Health Provider SMARTPATIENT.
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für Q4 2020 und das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MLP SE: MLP in Verhandlungen über Erwerb von RVM
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Eigenbestand an Kryptowährungen knackt die 100-Millionen-Euro-Marke
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: Geplanter Beteiligungserwerb an US-Unternehmen Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen (deutsch)
11:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
22.12.20
EQS Group steigt bei Rulebook-Anbieter C2S2 ein
22.12.20
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: EQS Group beteiligt sich an SaaS-Anbieter C2S2 (deutsch)
22.12.20
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: EQS Group acquires a stake in SaaS-provider C2S2
22.12.20
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: EQS Group beteiligt sich an SaaS-Anbieter C2S2
21.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 12.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm (deutsch)
21.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 12.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
21.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 12,000 shares for the employee participation program
21.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
456
Equitystory eine sehr interesante Aktie