DGAP-News EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
|
EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
Munich - 8 January 2021
In the period December 21, 2020 to January 7, 2021 (inclusive) a total of 10,128 shares were bought back within the framework of the share repurchase of EQS Group AG. The start date of the
buyback was announced on December 21, 2020.
The share repurchase is completed.
The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee participation program. A bank mandated by EQS Group AG conducted the buyback of the shares exclusively on Xetra.
In the period from December 21, 2020 to January 7, 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:
|Date
|Total number of shares bought back
|Weighted average share price (EUR)
|Aggregated volume (EUR)
|21.12.2020
|592
|25.78
|15,261.82
|22.12.2020
|1,486
|26.41
|39,247.40
|23.12.2020
|2,644
|26.65
|70,459.16
|28.12.2020
|971
|26.90
|26,119.80
|29.12.2020
|1,078
|26.90
|29,002.00
|30.12.2020
|590
|27.47
|16,209.00
|04.01.2021
|1,284
|27.08
|34,776.40
|05.01.2021
|707
|27.70
|19,585.60
|06.01.2021
|300
|29.00
|8,700.00
|07.01.2021
|476
|29.50
|14,041.60
|Total
|10.128
|26.99
|273,402.80
