DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed 08.01.2021 / 11:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich - 8 January 2021

In the period December 21, 2020 to January 7, 2021 (inclusive) a total of 10,128 shares were bought back within the framework of the share repurchase of EQS Group AG. The start date of the buyback was announced on December 21, 2020.



The share repurchase is completed.

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee participation program. A bank mandated by EQS Group AG conducted the buyback of the shares exclusively on Xetra.

In the period from December 21, 2020 to January 7, 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date Total number of shares bought back Weighted average share price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 21.12.2020 592 25.78 15,261.82 22.12.2020 1,486 26.41 39,247.40 23.12.2020 2,644 26.65 70,459.16 28.12.2020 971 26.90 26,119.80 29.12.2020 1,078 26.90 29,002.00 30.12.2020 590 27.47 16,209.00 04.01.2021 1,284 27.08 34,776.40 05.01.2021 707 27.70 19,585.60 06.01.2021 300 29.00 8,700.00 07.01.2021 476 29.50 14,041.60 Total 10.128 26.99 273,402.80