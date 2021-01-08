 

DGAP-News Commerzbank expects to fully write off existing goodwill of around €1.5bn and a negative risk result of at least €1.7bn

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.01.2021, 11:49  |  61   |   |   

DGAP-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Commerzbank expects to fully write off existing goodwill of around €1.5bn and a negative risk result of at least €1.7bn

08.01.2021 / 11:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Goodwill write-off has no effect on regulatory capital

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Commerzbank AG!
Short
Basispreis 6,39€
Hebel 7,55
Ask 0,87
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- Manfred Knof: "After this balance sheet clean-up, we are well prepared for the road ahead of us. Our goal is to make the bank more profitable in the long-term"

- Bettina Orlopp: "By increasing our risk result we are responding to the ongoing Corona pandemic and feel well prepared for further developments this year"

Commerzbank expects the existing goodwill of around €1,5 billion to be fully written-off due to among others deteriorating market parameters, in particular the level of interest rates in the euro area and in Poland. The changed market parameters that led to the goodwill write-off will also have a negative impact on the valuation of the deferred tax assets.

The required write-off of goodwill has no impact on the capital ratio, which the Bank continues to expect at around 13% at the end of 2020.

Manfred Knof, CEO of Commerzbank, stated: "After this balance sheet clean-up, we are well prepared for the road ahead of us. Our goal is to make the bank more profitable in the long term."

For the financial year 2020, the bank also expects a risk result of at least minus €1.7 billion. This already includes a top-level adjustment of around €500 million for expected Corona-related effects in 2021. With the higher risk result the bank also anticipates the currently expected impact of the second lockdown.

"By increasing our risk result we are responding to the ongoing Corona pandemic and feel well prepared for further developments this year," said Bettina Orlopp.

*****


Press contact

Erik Nebel +49 69 136-44986
Sascha Ullrich +49 69 136-82349

*****

About Commerzbank
Commerzbank is a leading international commercial bank with branches and offices in nearly 50 countries. The Bank's two business segments - Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services precisely tailored to their customers' needs. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade and is the market leader in German corporate banking. The Bank offers its sector expertise to its corporate clients in Germany and abroad and is a leading provider of capital market products. Its subsidiary mBank in Poland is an innovative digital bank. The integration of Comdirect enables Commerzbank to combine the services of one of Germany's most advanced online banks with a personal advisory offering at local level.The Bank serves around 11.6 million private and small-business customers nationwide and over 70,000 corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. has around 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, but also in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In 2019, Commerzbank generated gross revenues of €8.6 billion with approximately 48,500 employees.

Seite 1 von 3
Commerzbank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Commerzbank ---> Ziel 40 € !!!!!!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Commerzbank expects to fully write off existing goodwill of around €1.5bn and a negative risk result of at least €1.7bn DGAP-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Commerzbank expects to fully write off existing goodwill of around €1.5bn and a negative risk result of at least €1.7bn 08.01.2021 / 11:49 The issuer is solely responsible for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG plant bezugsrechtslose Barkapitalerhöhung
EQS-News: u-blox AG: STATEMENT REGARDING TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Telit')
DGAP-Adhoc: Norddeutsche Steingut Aktiengesellschaft: Norddeutsche Steingut AG verkauft das Firmengrundstück ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Fielmann AG: Fielmann exceeds FY 2020 forecast
DGAP-Adhoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG intends to launch a capital increase against cash without ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG Plans CHF 70 Million Raise to Fuel Growth
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE publishes preliminary results for Q4 2020 and fiscal year 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Acquires Digital Health Provider SMARTPATIENT.
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für Q4 2020 und das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MLP SE: MLP in Verhandlungen über Erwerb von RVM
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Eigenbestand an Kryptowährungen knackt die 100-Millionen-Euro-Marke
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: Geplanter Beteiligungserwerb an US-Unternehmen Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:01 Uhr
Commerzbank stellt noch mehr Geld für mögliche Kreditausfälle zurück
11:51 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Commerzbank fallen weiter - Hohe Abschreibung belastet
11:49 Uhr
DGAP-News: Commerzbank erwartet Abschreibung auf Goodwill in Höhe von rund 1,5 Mrd. Euro und negatives Risikoergebnis von mindestens 1,7 Mrd. Euro (deutsch)
11:49 Uhr
DGAP-News: Commerzbank erwartet Abschreibung auf Goodwill in Höhe von rund 1,5 Mrd. Euro und negatives Risikoergebnis von mindestens 1,7 Mrd. Euro
11:27 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank erwartet, den bestehenden Goodwill in Höhe von rund 1,5 Mrd. Euro vollständig abzuschreiben, und rechnet mit einem negativen Risikoergebnis von mindestens 1,7 Mrd. Euro für das Geschäftsjahr 2020. (deutsch)
11:27 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank expects to fully write off the existing goodwill of around €1.5bn and a negative risk result of at least €1.7bn in the financial year 2020.
11:27 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank erwartet, den bestehenden Goodwill in Höhe von rund 1,5 Mrd. Euro vollständig abzuschreiben, und rechnet mit einem negativen Risikoergebnis von mindestens 1,7 Mrd. Euro für das Geschäftsjahr 2020.
05:28 Uhr
Weniger Bargeld, mehr Online-Banking: Krise ändert Zahlungsverhalten
07.01.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research hebt Ziel für Commerzbank auf 4,10 Euro - 'Sell'
07.01.21
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt COMMERZBANK AG auf 'Verkaufen'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:37 Uhr
169.643
Commerzbank ---> Ziel 40 € !!!!!!
23.09.20
2
ROUNDUP: Brücke zum Überleben - Tui vor Staatseinstieg und Kapitalerhöhung?
18.06.20
3
Commerzbank Aktie ist in Bewegung – das bedeutet der Kursverlauf für Anleger und so muss heute reagi
16.06.20
2
Sondermeldung zur Commerzbank Aktie: Anleger sind in Zugzwang!
08.06.20
2
Reaktion vor Schluss-Gong? Das bedeutet die heutige Entwicklung für Commerzbank Anleger (aktuelle Me