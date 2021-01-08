 

DGAP-News CEVEC announces new license agreement for its AAV manufacturing technology ELEVECTA(R) in gene therapy

CEVEC announces new license agreement for its AAV manufacturing technology ELEVECTA(R) in gene therapy

CEVEC announces new license agreement for its AAV manufacturing technology ELEVECTA(R) in gene therapy

  • Under the agreement CEVEC grants Biogen rights to its proprietary ELEVECTA(R) Technology for manufacturing of gene therapy products
  • ELEVECTA(R) stable producer cell lines enable fully scalable, helper virus-free AAV vector production in suspension bioreactors

Cologne, Germany, January 8, 2021

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH (CEVEC) today announced the signing of a license agreement with Biogen Inc. (Biogen; Nasdaq: BIIB) for the use of CEVEC's proprietary ELEVECTA(R) Technology for the manufacturing of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors for gene therapy applications.

Under the terms of the agreement, CEVEC grants Biogen a non-exclusive license for CEVEC's ELEVECTA(R) Technology. The deal will afford Biogen the rights to use the technology across their portfolio of gene therapy products. Under the license, CEVEC is eligible for technology access and milestone fees, including clinical development and commercial milestones, as well as royalties on net sales of products. No further details of the agreement were disclosed.

"We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with Biogen with this license agreement, enabling them to use the ELEVECTA(R) Technology as a platform and to efficiently manufacture AAV vectors for their growing gene therapy portfolio," said Dr. Nicole Faust, CEO of CEVEC. "Over the last several years we have seen a strong need across Pharma and Biotech companies to establish scalable and robust manufacturing technologies for AAV vectors. This agreement represents the next major step on our ELEVECTA(R) journey. Biogen has been a great collaboration partner and we look forward to continuing to support them with our innovative technologies".

