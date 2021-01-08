 

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 12:05  |  56   |   |   

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (the “Company”) today announced that members of the management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences and participate in a panel discussion hosted by Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner:

  • H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference. On-demand fireside chat available beginning Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. EST;
  • Scott Gottlieb, M.D. Hosts a Panel Discussion on Clinical Trials with Neil Solomons, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Aurinia, during the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EST; and
  • J.P Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat to be hosted on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EST.

In order to listen to the audio webcast, interested parties can register and access the live webcast under “News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on Aurinia’s website.

ABOUT AURINIA

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company is currently seeking FDA approval of voclosporin for the potential treatment of lupus nephritis (LN). The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia and its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.



Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Diskussion und Einschätzungen zu Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (the “Company”) today announced that members of the management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences and participate in a panel discussion hosted by Dr. Scott …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
F5 to Acquire Volterra to Create the First Edge 2.0 Platform for Enterprises and Service Providers
DXC Technology Statement
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Updates Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
Teva and MedinCell Announce Positive Results for Registration Trial of Investigational ...
Achronix to List on Nasdaq Through Merger With ACE Convergence
Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2020; Will Present Virtually at 39th Annual ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Aurinia gibt Kooperations- und Lizenzvertrag mit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. über die Entwicklung und Vermarktung von Voclosporin in Europa und Japan bekannt
17.12.20
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the Development and Commercialization of Voclosporin in Europe and Japan
15.12.20
Aurinia and Lonza Announce Exclusive Agreement for Dedicated Voclosporin Manufacturing Capacity

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
97
Diskussion und Einschätzungen zu Aurinia Pharmaceuticals