 

Loop Insights Selected by bdG Sports to Provide Venue Management Platform to NCAA Big West Conference Championships at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas

Company Continues its Track Record of Successful “Bubble” Implementations with bdG Sports

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV OTCQB:RACMF) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the Company has been selected by bdG Sports to provide its venue management platform to the Big West Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships being held March 9-13, 2021 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

A total of 19 men’s and women’s NCAA basketball teams will compete in the Big West Conference Finals for a chance to enter the NCAA 2020-2021 “March Madness” Tournament in Las Vegas. Loop’s selection to provide its venue management platform at the Big West Conference Championships follows the successful deployment of Loop’s venue bubble solution at two previous NCAA basketball tournaments, the Gulf Coast Showcase and the Vegas Main Event.

With fans expected to be live in attendance, the company’s Wallet pass technology will provide revenue share opportunities through its previous affiliate marketing agreement signed between Loop Insights and Impact Radius back on November 18th, 2020.

The Company will further benefit from a negotiated event license, various event sponsorships, and marketing applications to be delivered on the Loop platform, as well as additional user fees that will be generated through user pass downloads.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “Loop Insights is proud to be selected once again as the venue management provider for bdG Sports and the Big West Conference Championships. The successful deployments of our venue management platform at the Gulf Coast Showcase and Vegas Main Event clearly demonstrate our ability to secure any venue through our complete end-to-end venue management solution. We look forward to working with bdG Sports once again to protect NCAA athletes, coaches, and staff.”

On December 1st, Loop announced the company had achieved  100% success delivering the first-ever fully integrated “Venue Bubble” in live environments at the Gulf Coast Showcase and Vegas Main Event. In total, Loop provided 14 check-in locations that traced over 550 athletes, coaches, and staff members at the two tournaments. Live demonstrations of the Venue Bubbles lead to significant discussions about some of North America’s largest sporting events in 2021, including the Big West Conference Championships, with additional events to be announced.

