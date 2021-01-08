 

Chimerix Acquires Oncoceutics to Expand Pipeline with Late-Stage Oncology Program

ONC201 Registrational Trial for Recurrent H3 K27M-mutant Glioma

Compelling Response Rates to Date; Defined Regulatory Path to Registration

Pivotal Data Anticipated in 2021 to Support Potential Registration, Addressing an Estimated Market Opportunity of Greater than $500 Million

Management to Host Conference Call at 8:30 a.m. ET Today

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that the Company has acquired Oncoceutics, Inc., a privately-held, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing imipridones, a novel class of compounds. Oncoceutics’ lead product candidate, ONC201, has been shown in clinical testing to selectively induce cell death in multiple cancer types. ONC201 is currently in a registrational clinical trial for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma and a confirmatory response rate assessment is expected in 2021.

ONC201 is an orally administered small molecule dopamine receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist and caseinolytic protease (ClpP) agonist in late-stage clinical development for recurrent gliomas that harbor the H3 K27M mutation. Recurrent glioma is a form of brain cancer with a particularly poor prognosis having a median overall survival of approximately eight months. Recurrent pediatric patients, with cancer that carries the H3 K27M mutation, have an even worse prognosis with median overall survival of approximately four months. Compelling responses at this stage of disease are rare and lack durability. Patients with this mutation are considered grade IV by the World Health Organization, regardless of underlying histology or age. Initial evaluation of data from the full 50-subject registration cohort, which remains subject to full maturation and confirmation by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR), indicate a compelling and particularly durable single agent Overall Response Rate (ORR) of at least 20% as assessed by Response Assessment in Neuro-Oncology-High Grade Glioma (RANO-HGG). The final confirmatory data analysis is expected in 2021.

“Patients with H3 K27M-mutant glioma are in desperate need of better therapeutic alternatives,” said Dr. Patrick Wen, Director, Center for Neuro-Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School. “The tumor responses and safety profile we have observed with ONC201 in this devastating disease are compelling and I look forward to the possibility of accelerating its delivery to patients.”

