AiCuris to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WUPPERTAL, Germany, January 08, 2021 - AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH, a leading company in the discovery and development of drugs against infectious diseases, today announced that Dr. Holger Zimmermann, CEO of AiCuris, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (11-14 Jan., 2021) on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 08:05 am to 08:30 am Eastern Time (02:05 pm to 02:30 pm Central European Time).

"2021 is sure to be an exciting year for AiCuris. Our first product Prevymis(R) (letermovir), the first novel therapy for human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) infections since many years, which is marketed by Merck & Co., is successfully growing revenues while protecting and saving the lives of many patients worldwide. We are now preparing a pivotal Phase 3 trial with our second drug pritelivir in immunocompromised patients whose HSV infections have become resistant to acyclovir. This will form the basis for our next NDA submission, targeting approval in 2023," said Dr. Holger Zimmermann, CEO of AiCuris. "In the area of infectious diseases there are a lot of indications with a strong need for new efficient solutions. Finding these solutions is one of our main priorities. Last year we launched our PREP campaign - Pandemic and Resistance Emergency Preparedness, to tackle worldwide health threats resulting from upcoming pandemics and antimicrobial resistance (AMR). We plan to initiate a clinical trial with AIC649 for the prevention of COVID-19 and other upcoming infections with pandemic potential. With these developments, there is a lot to look forward to with AiCuris in 2021 and beyond."

Status of Infectious Diseases Pipeline - Solving the Needs of Today:

In 2017 Prevymis(R) (letermovir) a principal new therapy for human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) was brought to the market via AiCuris' global partner Merck & Co. to treat patients that are undergoing bone marrow transplantation. Letermovir is also being developed for further indications. A pivotal study for HCMV prophylaxis in kidney transplant recipients is currently ongoing. The product is successfully growing revenues and AiCuris is anticipating blockbuster potential.