 

Inspection Machines Market worth $871 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 12:30  |  52   |   |   

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Inspection Machines Market by Product (Vision Inspection, Checkweigher, Metal Detector, Software), Type (Manual, Automatic), Packaging Type (Vials, Syringes, Blisters), End User (Pharmaceutical, Medical Device), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Inspection machine market is projected to reach USD 871 million by 2025 from USD 671 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Inspection Machines Market"
134 – Tables
46 – Figures
231 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=81453085

The growth of this market is majorly driven as companies are now increasingly adopting inspection systems throughout their production lines due to the growing concerns to the regulatory mandates introduced by the government and regulatory bodies in the healthcare industry to maintain compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Furthermore, the increasing adoption of automated inspection systems in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growth in the number of product recalls, an increasing number of inspection checkpoints throughout the production line, and technological advancements in inspection systems support the growth of the market. However, the growing demand for used and refurbished inspection systems is expected to restrain this market's growth to a certain extent. Also, the complexities of introducing inspection machines in a production line may hamper the market's growth to a certain extent.

Since the beginning of 2020, the majority of the countries worldwide shut down their borders and limited transportation in a bid to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, thus, creating impediments for international trade and transportation. This had disrupted the supply chains for the inspection machines market, temporarily leading to a fall in demand due to uncertainty in the global economy and capital markets.

The software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on product, the inspection machines market is segmented into vision inspection systems, leak detection systems, X-ray inspection systems, combination systems, checkweighers, metal detectors, software, and other inspection systems. The software segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast periods (2020-2025). Growth in this segment is driven mostly by the increasing demand for faster inspection of products in the manufacturing process and minimal human inspection leads to the growth of adopting digital solutions for better imaging and accuracy. Software integrated with such systems is improving the overall process efficiency.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inspection Machines Market worth $871 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Inspection Machines Market by Product (Vision Inspection, Checkweigher, Metal Detector, Software), Type (Manual, Automatic), Packaging Type (Vials, Syringes, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
SoftBank's SVF Investment Corp. Announces Pricing of $525 Million Initial Public Offering
EQT and Verdane announce intention to merge FocusVision and Confirmit
Industrial Automation Oil & Gas Market worth $18.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Casino Management Systems Market worth $13.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Promotion Article of Mountain Huangshan: Reality Transcends the Dream was published on the website of Russian newspaper
'Powerless' teens at breaking point as UK enters third lockdown: Bupa experts urge parents to stay vigilant to mental health warning signs and seek help
Vincero Watches Sees a 31% Increase in International Conversions After Implementing Global-e's D2C ...
Frost & Sullivan Experts Unveil the Top 5 Growth Opportunities for Energy & Environment in 2021
Glia Raises $78 Million in Series C Funding Led by Insight Partners as Demand for Digital Customer ...
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
vivo Announces Comprehensive Developer Platform Upgrades at VDC 2020
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Nickel Rock Resources Announces Preparation for 2021 Exploration Season
Endo Launches Authorized Generic Version of Amitiza (lubiprostone) Capsules in the United States
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments