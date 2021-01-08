Inspection Machines Market worth $871 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Inspection Machines Market by Product (Vision Inspection, Checkweigher, Metal Detector, Software), Type (Manual, Automatic), Packaging Type (Vials, Syringes, Blisters), End User (Pharmaceutical, Medical Device), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Inspection machine market is projected to reach USD 871 million by 2025 from USD 671 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Inspection Machines Market"

134 – Tables

46 – Figures

231 – Pages

The growth of this market is majorly driven as companies are now increasingly adopting inspection systems throughout their production lines due to the growing concerns to the regulatory mandates introduced by the government and regulatory bodies in the healthcare industry to maintain compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Furthermore, the increasing adoption of automated inspection systems in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growth in the number of product recalls, an increasing number of inspection checkpoints throughout the production line, and technological advancements in inspection systems support the growth of the market. However, the growing demand for used and refurbished inspection systems is expected to restrain this market's growth to a certain extent. Also, the complexities of introducing inspection machines in a production line may hamper the market's growth to a certain extent.

Since the beginning of 2020, the majority of the countries worldwide shut down their borders and limited transportation in a bid to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, thus, creating impediments for international trade and transportation. This had disrupted the supply chains for the inspection machines market, temporarily leading to a fall in demand due to uncertainty in the global economy and capital markets.

The software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on product, the inspection machines market is segmented into vision inspection systems, leak detection systems, X-ray inspection systems, combination systems, checkweighers, metal detectors, software, and other inspection systems. The software segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast periods (2020-2025). Growth in this segment is driven mostly by the increasing demand for faster inspection of products in the manufacturing process and minimal human inspection leads to the growth of adopting digital solutions for better imaging and accuracy. Software integrated with such systems is improving the overall process efficiency.