Holding(s) in Company

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Kenmare Resources PLC
Styne House, Hatch Street Upper, Dublin 2, Dublin, Issuer Province not specified, D02 DT27, IE
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[X ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name:

J O Hambro Capital Management Limited 		City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Level 3, 1 St James’s Market, SW1Y 4AH, London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

05/01/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified:

07/01/2021
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

3%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) 		Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.33% Less than 3% 3.33% 109,736,382.00
Position of previous notification (if applicable)        


9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rightsix  

% of voting rights
 

Direct

  		 

Indirect

  		 

Direct

  		 

Indirect

 
IE00BDC5DG00   3,660,576.00   3.33%
         
SUBTOTAL A 3,660,576.00 3.33%


B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights
Equity: Lent Securities     Less than 3% Less than 3%
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1 Less than 3% Less than 3%


B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    




10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

 

[X ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

 
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
J O Hambro Capital Management Limited 3.33 0.00 3.33
       
       
       
       
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

 

 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

 

 

Done at London

Annex: Notification of major holdings (only to be filed with the Central Bank of Ireland and not with the relevant issuer)
 
A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation
Full name (including legal form for legal entities)

J O Hambro Capital Management Limited
Contact address (registered office for legal entities)

Level 3, 1 St James’s Market, SW1Y 4AH, London, UK
E-Mail

operations@johcm.co.uk
Phone number / Fax number

+44 207 747 8950
Other useful information (at least legal a contact person for legal persons)

Markus Lewandowski

COO
   
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full name

 
Contact address

 
E-Mail
Phone number / Fax number

 
Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)

 
 
C: Additional information:

 

Disclaimer

