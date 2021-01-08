 

SAGA PURE ASA Share Capital Increase Registered

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 12:35  |  53   |   |   

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Saga Pure ASA (the "Company") dated 29 December 2020 regarding completion of a private placement of 30,000,000 new shares in the Company, raising gross proceeds of NOK 123 million (the "Private Placement").

The share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The new registered share capital of the Company is NOK 4,691,498.31 divided by 469,149,831 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.01.

The new shares issued in the Private Placement will initially be issued on a separate ISIN, and will only be converted to the ordinary ISIN of the Company's shares following approval and publication of a listing prospectus. The new shares issued in the Private Placement will be delivered to Øystein Stray Spetalen in order to settle the share lending agreement entered into in connection with the Private Placement.

For further information, please contact:
CFO Espen Lundaas
+47 92 43 14 17

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Saga Pure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SAGA PURE ASA Share Capital Increase Registered Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Saga Pure ASA (the "Company") dated 29 December 2020 regarding completion of a private placement of 30,000,000 new shares in the Company, raising gross proceeds of NOK 123 million (the "Private …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results for Part 1 of Study 102 Evaluating SRP-9001, its ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces an extended Management Board coupled with a new Group ...
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
Mydecine Innovations Group Shares Intellectual Property Update
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Cash of Over €200 Million
T2 Biosystems Appoints Industry Expert Aparna Ahuja, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Titel
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.01.21
Saga Pure Asa: Share Capital Increase Registered
30.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Private placement in Horisont Energi
30.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: About subsequent offerings in Saga Pure
30.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Key information relating to the Subsequent Offering
29.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
29.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
29.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
29.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
29.12.20
Saga Pure ASA - Private placement successfully completed
29.12.20
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
4
Wie läufts mit Saga Pure weiter....??