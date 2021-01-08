Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Saga Pure ASA (the "Company") dated 29 December 2020 regarding completion of a private placement of 30,000,000 new shares in the Company, raising gross proceeds of NOK 123 million (the "Private Placement").

The share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The new registered share capital of the Company is NOK 4,691,498.31 divided by 469,149,831 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.01.