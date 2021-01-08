 

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKB 28 1115

08.01.2021, 12:30   

Series  RIKB 28 1115 RIKS 26 0216
Settlement Date  01/13/2021 01/13/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  5,800 3,150
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  114.000 / 2.970 107.730 / -0.017
Total Number of Bids Received  24 20
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  6,950 4,150
Total Number of Successful Bids  20 15
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  20 15
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  114.000 / 2.970 107.730 / -0.017
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  114.320 / 2.930 107.870 / -0.043
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  114.000 / 2.970 107.730 / -0.017
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  114.198 / 2.940 107.773 / -0.025
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  114.320 / 2.930 107.870 / -0.043
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  113.778 / 3.000 107.670 / -0.006
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  114.139 / 2.950 107.754 / -0.022
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.20 1.32



