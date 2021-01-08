Tryg to postpone its Capital Markets Day to the autumn 2021

Following the announced cash offer for RSA Insurance Group Plc on 18th November 2020 and pending approval from regulatory authorities, Tryg has decided to postpone the Capital Markets Day originally planned for 28th January 2021.

As communicated previously, the intended acquisition of certain RSA’s Nordic assets is deemed transformational for Tryg and it will have a profound impact on the company’s operational and financial performance. Tryg has therefore decided to postpone its Capital Markets Day to the autumn when Tryg expect to have obtained the approval of the acquisition from the relevant authorities.