TILT Holdings Upgraded to OTCQX Best Market

“Our move to the OTCQX Best Market is a testament to TILT’s financial strength as well as our team’s commitment to delivering a higher standard of compliance, disclosure and corporate governance,” said Gary Santo, president of TILT Holdings. “Upgrading to the OTCQX will provide improved visibility into the trading of our stock and improved access for U.S. shareholders seeking to take part in TILT’s growth.”

PHOENIX, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (TILT or the Company) ( CSE: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF) , a global cannabis company with a portfolio that includes best-in-class inhalation technologies, business solutions, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, distribution, brands and retail, announced that it has been approved for immediate trading on the OTCQX Best Market ( “OTCQX” ), the top tier of the OTC Markets. Shares of the Company were previously traded on the OTCQB Venture Market ( “OTCQB” ) and will continue to trade under the symbol “TLLTF.”

The OTCQX is intended for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws, be current in their disclosure and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. The companies found on the OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com . For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 35 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .