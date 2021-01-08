VF Corporation Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Date

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at approximately 6:55 a.m. ET. Following the news release, VF management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet, accessible at ir.vfc.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.