 

Helen of Troy Limited Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), designer, developer and worldwide marketer of consumer brand-name housewares, health and home, and beauty products, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will be participating in two upcoming virtual conferences:

  • 23rd Annual ICR Conference, Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 - Julien Mininberg, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Jack Jancin, Senior VP of Corporate Business Development, and Matt Osberg, Senior VP Corporate Finance, will be hosting a fireside chat presentation to be held at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s Investor Relations website at: http://investor.helenoftroy.com/. An online archive will be available for a period of one year following the event.
  • CJS 21st Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference, Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 - Julien Mininberg, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Brian Grass, Chief Financial Officer, and Jack Jancin, Senior VP of Corporate Business Development, will be conducting investor meetings during the day.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. We sometimes refer to these brands as our Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com



